OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
6h

Another great, timely post.

Are you sure you’re a CFO?! 🤨. You seem too well-rounded in your interests, instincts and thoughtfulness!

I know you know me for my SaaS metrics diatribes and geekiness… but one philosophy I’ve had all along is that to continue to attract attention and ultimately leads - you’re going to have to do more than SEO or even good blog posts. You need killer, unique content that you can sever off from the scrapers and AI. For me — I happen to think benchmarks can be some of that content. Especially if you are a large player in your space and have lots of industry-specific data that you can serve up in an anonymized, safe, valuable way — that Google and the LLMs can’t steal. Important players already have that content — they don’t need to run surveys. The question is how to unlock it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by OnlyCFO
Chris Laux's avatar
Chris Laux
7h

hey CFO- kind of related to your post, but how would you suggest growing an audience today on Substack/X as a lone wolf if it's so much more competitive

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 OnlyCFO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture