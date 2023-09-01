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Albert Cory's avatar
Albert Cory
Sep 3, 2023

Great article. I cross-posted this to my channel; hope you don't mind. Feel free to cross-post anything I have.

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Andy Whyte Journal's avatar
Andy Whyte Journal
Sep 3, 2023

Exceptional article. Thank you! (I don't feel so bad about buying brownies and cookies from my sons (11) business for our company off-site now. I just hope he doesn't see this article! $1m!!!)

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