I am starting something new. I am sharing accounting/finance templates, models, memos, etc. Many of these can either take a lot of time to create or are very expensive to hire a consultant to do. But 80%+ of these are nearly identical for all software companies so they should at least be a good starting point.

Bookmark and share the below pages with your accounting/finance friends, portfolio companies, founders, and anyone else that might benefit as I will continue to add more each week.

Next week I will be adding:

Sales capacity planning model Modeling out how to build a revenue plan that gives you a chance to hit your forecasts Stock-based compensation calculator for stock options This is a more complex workpaper that does all the calculations for determining the fair value of stock options and shows the amount of expense to recognize each period.

When companies reach a certain size many of these models/templates should be replaced with software tools that can handle it more efficiently with a higher level of control. But…Excel works great for longer than most expect and it can be more efficient in many cases.

Feel free to comment or respond to this email of any templates or models you would like to see in the coming weeks. And let me know if you catch any errors in any of the files!