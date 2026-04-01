OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rodrigo Fernandes's avatar
Rodrigo Fernandes
4d

The FCF line is probably the clearest tell in the whole piece. Going from 41% margin in Q1 to 13% in Q4 does not look like a company just investing a bit more for growth. It looks like a company that started the year optimizing for an IPO window and ended it spending much more aggressively.

What makes that more interesting is where the pressure shows up. Figma had been running at 92% gross margin for more than a year, which is exactly what you would expect from a browser-based design tool with very low inference costs. That is about as clean as SaaS gets.

So when gross margin drops to 86% in two quarters, it is hard to call that noise. It points pretty clearly to the cost of pushing AI into the product and subsidizing adoption.

The real question now is whether this level holds or keeps slipping. If every new AI feature drives engagement but also pushes up COGS, then the underlying economics of the product are starting to change.

Reply
Share
TW's avatar
TW
4d

One factor to pay attention to might be the catastrophic job losses among UX designers of the past 2-3 years. Staffs are being slashed and design is being pushed further and further down the value chain, probably permanently. There are a number of factors at work here, most of which are well-documented. Designers seem to have been caught flat-footed, but that isn't new.

Reply
Share
2 replies by OnlyCFO and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OnlyCFO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture