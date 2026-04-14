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David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
13h

One very easy way to think about the cost of the dilution involved -- imagine the company using buybacks each year to neutralize the dilution (from the vesting of RSUs and options)... subtract that cash from Free Cash Flow, and voila you have the "correct" profitability measure. (In fact, some companies actually do these buybacks!).

The ironic thing here is that for the companies whose share prices are on a tear, institutional investors (who generally are the ones setting the price) just don't care about SBC and dilution -- you pointed this out, of course... as did Logan. So we have this odd adverse selection bias going on in evaluating this. Gurley doesn't like this reality. He's a purist on valuation impact. But the investors will gleefully take their profits and not worry about the dilution.

As for figuring out a "better" SBC assessment... I went down a serious rat hole recently, extracting the current state of dilution from RSUs and options for ~70 public SaaS companies, so I could try and do a mark-to-market of "economic" SBC. It's summarized in this LinkedIn post: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dspitz_saas-benchmarks-activity-7448431646141353985-bRAL . But beware, this is based on stock prices (from a week ago)... and those change!

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OnlyCFO's avatar
OnlyCFO
13h

Interesting data! Yes, I thought about also discussing buybacks but that could easily be a blog post by itself.

Where the analysis gets fuzzy is in theory if your stock is on tear (and you are potentially overvalued) then you shouldn’t do buybacks and you are better off using equity for comp.

Equity comp is a moving target cost which is what makes it so hard to compare to cash comp

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