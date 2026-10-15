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Justin Etkin's avatar
Justin Etkin
1d

Great post! Thanks Michael for shedding light on a real paradigm shift in the world of procurement

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Lydia Sugarman's avatar
Lydia Sugarman
1d

“Expiring contracts” rather than “renewals” is a genuinely useful reframing. It replaces an assumed outcome with a decision point.

I’d take the review one level higher, though. Evaluating each supplier independently can still leave a company with an expensive, fragmented operating environment—even when every individual purchase appears defensible.

The question isn’t only whether this vendor still delivers value. It’s whether the contract still needs to exist, what work the tool creates between systems, and whether its capabilities can be consolidated elsewhere.

A stronger supplier decision does not automatically produce a stronger business system.

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