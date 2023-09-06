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Mr's avatar
Mr
Sep 6, 2023

Check out the "Blind" app., it tends to have more accurate reviews and companies (as of the last time I used it a year ago) have not yet started forcing reviews on it. I've been at a company where the CEO forced reviews all the time, especially from leadership. Glassdoor should add a "barbell" score that marks when reviews are grouped to either 5 stars or <3 to flag it.

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