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Chetan Conikee's avatar
Chetan Conikee
Nov 16, 2023

Fabulous post

This one paragraph is the most important to grok/process

"

Significant revenue growth pressure on the majority of companies.

If all companies can save 20-30% on OpEx, many companies will pass at least some part of those savings to the customer.

Competition also exponentially increases for most companies as its cheaper/faster to build causing pricing pressure and/or a lower win rate

Savings from generative AI are reinvested to better compete as competition heats up.

Gross margins are negatively impacted due to the pricing pressure mentioned above and/or due to the cost of embedding generative AI."

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CJ Gustafson's avatar
CJ Gustafson
Nov 16, 2023

Excellent post as always

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