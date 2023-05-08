OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karim Fanous's avatar
Karim Fanous
May 8, 2023

100% true. The other challenge though is wiping out employee equity. The prob of a sizable liquidity event, and meaningful returns to employees in the best of times is very low (your previous article). Because of the frothy fundraising env in 2021 and before, I suspect that the down-rounds will be sizable (60%+ on last valuation) and hence the expected value of employee equity is ~0

Reply
Share
1 reply by OnlyCFO
Steve's avatar
Steve
May 9, 2023

Good read for investors who should be watching how companies respond to the large drops in valuations from 2021.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OnlyCFO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture