OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Myatt's avatar
Chris Myatt
1d

I have run tech and engineer heavy organizations, and I like to point out that the income statement is the derivative of the balance sheet, which helps get our heads around the more odd elements to revenues, even if not considered ordinary income. It also helps explain SBC, since you keep track of the capital account on the balance sheet. This is for wonks, of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by OnlyCFO
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 OnlyCFO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture