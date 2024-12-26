Brand/Trust Moat

The number of moats in the tech space is decreasing as software becomes more of a commodity. But… there are still a few moats left. I have written about a few of these moats, and they are my best-performing articles (keep reading for what those are).

Brand and trust is one of the final remaining moats, and it has never been more important.

Given how quickly technology moves today and the abundance of vendor options, potential buyers will more often default to vendors with trusted brands over the technological differences (unless the technology differences are huge).

Some of you may read for the small chance I am actually Fabio or because you accidentally subscribed and can’t figure out how to unsubscribe….but hopefully most of you read because of trust.

You trust that I will:

Provide relevant insights and information for company leaders and investors AND that I will do #1 in an entertaining way

There is LOTS of information available to people, so I have had to earn your trust and maintain that trust to convince you to keep opening up emails that come from a Fabio-looking statue.

Going back to selling software…companies that don’t earn trust and build a mini brand will have a significantly harder time competing in the future because it is significantly harder to compete on technology alone. This doesn’t mean your brand has to be huge, but you must have a strong brand/trust with some group of ideal customers. It also starts off small.

