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Cursor Wins as SpaceX Investors Lose
With a never before seen transcript of SpaceX's board meeting discussing the deal :)
Aug 3
46
3
July 2026
Domo's Unusual $400M Acquisition
An asset sale, $900M of NOLs, a poison pill, and a SPAC-style shell..."Domo" wants one more chance at success
Jul 24
34
2
2
Grift vs Insider Trading? | New Revenue Stream at Trump’s Truth Social
$1.2M per year to get Trump's Truth Social posts a little faster....
Jul 22
24
3
"Trump Accounts" Are Live | Should Companies Add This Benefit?
Yes, it's one of the highest ROI employee benefits available. Here’s what you need to know.
Jul 14
51
1
2
California Will Tax SaaS?! | A Massive Change for Tech Companies
Your tech stack bill is increasing, your customers are paying more, and everything you need to know on sales tax
Jul 10
46
4
6
June 2026
"We Just Raised $20M at a $100M Valuation" | What Does "Valuation" Mean?
Understanding valuations and where headlines can be deceiving
Jun 26
51
2
3
Software’s Top Winners and Losers
How has public software companies performed since peak 2021? How have IPOs performed?
Jun 20
49
6
3
From Unicorn to Zombiecorn to a $3.6B Acquisition
How Intercom went from a ~3x ARR multiple to a 36x ARR multiple
Jun 16
27
1
2
How I Cut Our AI Spend in Half | "Tokenmaxxing" is Dead
6 ways to cut your AI spend without cutting AI usage. Every CFO needs to understand these.
Jun 9
55
6
4
The "ARR" Guide for an AI World
What even is ARR in 2026? There is lots of ARR fraud/deception out there...
Jun 4
41
2
2
May 2026
Entrata S-1 | An Actual Software IPO?!
How do Entrata's financials stack up, and will it pave the way for more software IPOs?
May 31
42
2
Where AI Costs Belong on the P&L
AI token spend will soon be the largest vendor expense for most companies, and many of you are accounting for it wrong...
May 26
47
6
2
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