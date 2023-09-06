OnlyCFO's Software World
Glassdoor Goldilocks Zone
How do Glassdoor ratings impact employees and investors?
Sep 6
12
Glassdoor Goldilocks Zone
Domo: Cautionary Tale of Hype & Inefficiency
There are a lot of Domos out there today and most will go just as terrible...
Sep 1
24
Domo: Cautionary Tale of Hype & Inefficiency
August 2023
Cloud Unit Economics
The math explaining why high cash burning cloud companies *might* make sense
Aug 24
52
Cloud Unit Economics
Damage From Mediocre Sales Reps
Mediocre sales reps are the most damaging because we keep them too long.
Aug 19
28
Damage From Mediocre Sales Reps
Lies of Stock-Based Compensation (SBC)
SBC expense accounting may not reflect the true financial impact
Aug 8
26
Lies of Stock-Based Compensation (SBC)
July 2023
ZoomInfo Deep Dive
Lessons from ZoomInfo and the power of efficiency
Jul 31
32
ZoomInfo Deep Dive
⚡️Dangers of Copying Success
What worked for them may not work for you
Jul 27
30
⚡️Dangers of Copying Success
FREE Templates, Models, and Memos
Accounting, finance, and ops stuff
Jul 24
36
FREE Templates, Models, and Memos
Big Movers - Public Software Trends
Who had the biggest changes in their relative valuation multiples?
Jul 18
26
Big Movers - Public Software Trends
Praying for Growth & Exits
How to achieve the best possible financial outcome
Jul 14
37
Praying for Growth & Exits
State of Private Company Stock Options
With recent data from Carta on 409A valuations
Jul 11
22
State of Private Company Stock Options
Product-Market Fit Never Rests
Those who don’t find it and continually build it will die
Jul 5
23
Product-Market Fit Never Rests
