Glassdoor Goldilocks Zone
How do Glassdoor ratings impact employees and investors?
1
Domo: Cautionary Tale of Hype & Inefficiency
There are a lot of Domos out there today and most will go just as terrible...
8
August 2023
Cloud Unit Economics
The math explaining why high cash burning cloud companies *might* make sense
1
Damage From Mediocre Sales Reps
Mediocre sales reps are the most damaging because we keep them too long.
3
Lies of Stock-Based Compensation (SBC)
SBC expense accounting may not reflect the true financial impact
4
July 2023
ZoomInfo Deep Dive
Lessons from ZoomInfo and the power of efficiency
2
⚡️Dangers of Copying Success
What worked for them may not work for you
FREE Templates, Models, and Memos
Accounting, finance, and ops stuff
2
Big Movers - Public Software Trends
Who had the biggest changes in their relative valuation multiples?
3
Praying for Growth & Exits
How to achieve the best possible financial outcome
State of Private Company Stock Options
With recent data from Carta on 409A valuations
1
Product-Market Fit Never Rests
Those who don’t find it and continually build it will die
1
