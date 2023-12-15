OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

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CJ Gustafson's avatar
CJ Gustafson
Dec 15, 2023

Congrats on a killer year. Pumped to see what you do in 24

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Dec 15, 2023

Wow! What a great launch of a newsletter that l now read regularly and look forward to.

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