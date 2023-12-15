OnlyCFO’s Greatest Hits & Newsletter Stats
The best articles from OnlyCFO and stats on the newsletter’s first year
This week is the one year anniversary of launching the OnlyCFO newsletter! 🥳
When I started writing this newsletter I had no idea what I was doing (still don’t), but it’s been awesome to watch it grow well beyond my expectations.
Below you will find:
My most popular articles categorized by what you want to learn about
Newsletter stats and review for 2023
I got some fun new stuff planned for 2024 for both free and paying subscribers, so join the 13k+ others reading this newsletter and consider upgrading to paid for the full experience! Email me at onlyrealcfo@gmail.com if you can’t afford the paid-tier price.
OnlyCFO’s Greatest Hits
1. Understanding Finance
2. Software Unit Economics
3. Public Company Deep-Dives
4. Becoming Efficient
5. Customer Success
6. Other Great Content
OnlyCFO Newsletter Stats
While I am not trying to maximize subscriber count, its interesting for me to look at the stats. My newsletter’s target audience are people operating or investing in the software industry — particularly those interested in the finance aspect of things (which should be everyone!)
Here is how my first year of newsletter writing has gone:
1-2 articles per week
515,000 emails sent
Average 50%+ open rate
1,200+ post shares by readers
54 other Substack newsletters actively recommending
0 to 13K+ subscribers
At least one billionaire is reading my newsletter (👋 Chamath). But I assume several future billionaires are current readers and my newsletter will be attributed to their amazing successes.
Launched an OnlyCFO paid-tier and became a Substack Bestseller!
Readers in all 50 states and 144 countries. If you know someone in one of the missing countries then please tell them to subscribe.
Do me a favor and share this page with coworkers and friends in the software industry. Everyone should understand finance (not just those in a finance role)!
Thank you for your support, comments, and discussions - this is the funnest part of doing this newsletter.
Best,
OnlyCFO
OnlyCFO’s Greatest Hits & Newsletter Stats
Congrats on a killer year. Pumped to see what you do in 24
Wow! What a great launch of a newsletter that l now read regularly and look forward to.