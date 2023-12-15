This week is the one year anniversary of launching the OnlyCFO newsletter! 🥳

When I started writing this newsletter I had no idea what I was doing (still don’t), but it’s been awesome to watch it grow well beyond my expectations.

Below you will find:

My most popular articles categorized by what you want to learn about Newsletter stats and review for 2023

OnlyCFO’s Greatest Hits

1. Understanding Finance

2. Software Unit Economics

3. Public Company Deep-Dives

4. Becoming Efficient

5. Customer Success

6. Other Great Content

OnlyCFO Newsletter Stats

While I am not trying to maximize subscriber count, its interesting for me to look at the stats. My newsletter’s target audience are people operating or investing in the software industry — particularly those interested in the finance aspect of things (which should be everyone!)

Here is how my first year of newsletter writing has gone:

1-2 articles per week

515,000 emails sent

Average 50%+ open rate

1,200+ post shares by readers

54 other Substack newsletters actively recommending

0 to 13K+ subscribers

At least one billionaire is reading my newsletter (👋 Chamath). But I assume several future billionaires are current readers and my newsletter will be attributed to their amazing successes.

Launched an OnlyCFO paid-tier and became a Substack Bestseller!

Readers in all 50 states and 144 countries. If you know someone in one of the missing countries then please tell them to subscribe.

Thank you for your support, comments, and discussions - this is the funnest part of doing this newsletter.

Best,

OnlyCFO